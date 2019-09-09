Near record breaking heat continues this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you didn’t mind the heat and humidity from this past weekend... even though we are inching closer to the official starts of the new Fall season (that is two weeks from today), warmer than normal temperatures look to stay in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
Yesterday was definitely a hot one, so hot that we tied the record high! Montgomery hit 100°, placing September 8, 2019 in the record books with the same day back in 1925. Everyone across central and south Alabama felt very warm, and we’ll all do it again for our Monday; because of that, the National Weather Service has issued around round of Heat Advisories for the majority of our area through 9pm tonight.
With a good bit of sunshine, temps will warm into the upper 90s again, but at times it could easily feel like 105°+. While we are not strangers to both heat and humidity, it is a bit warm for this time of year... average highs for the second week of September usually fall back into the upper 80s.
Thankfully, a few welcomed showers and storms will popped on radar during the peak heating of the afternoon. It won’t be enough to say everyone gets wet, but any rain is better than no rain!
Tropic Update: Bye bye Dorian, but hello to the busiest part of Hurricane Season.
A system heading towards the Bahamas has a low chance (20%) of developing over the next 5 days while another nameless system heading towards the Leeward Islands also has a low chance (30%) of development.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is not a threat to the United States; instead it will head towards Ireland.
