New hotel opens in historic downtown Montgomery building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The doors are officially open at downtown Montgomery's newest hotel inside one of the city’s oldest buildings.
Spring Hill Suites is now located at 152 Coosa Street, the triangle shaped building that sits across from Riverwalk stadium and the Alley downtown. The building was constructed in 1905 by Scholoss & Kahn Wholesale Grocers.
For two decades, it was the Bishop-Parker Furniture warehouse. Now, it’s a full service hotel with 105 suites, each suite with a unique layout.
It was about a $14 million project to transform this old building, keeping a lot of the history here, while bringing it up to modern standards and expectations. Developers say this is not just a hotel, it’s an “experience”.
Downtown Montgomery also has another new hotel. Staybridge Suites on Lee Street just opened last month. Work is already being done to transform the old Murphy House, where Montgomery Water Works used to be, into a boutique hotel.
