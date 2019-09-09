RTJ in Prattville prepares to welcome 120 professional female golfers

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Nothing sounds more beautiful or satisfying than the sound of the little white ball rolling in for the final shot.
120 players on the Symetra Tour will aim for that perfect swing next week, the unrelenting drive to claim a big portion of the overall purse of $175,000. Of that amount, the winner will walk away with a little more than $26,000.
“The purse will increase again. This is the third year we’ve increased it," said Capitol Hill Director of Golf Mike Beverly.
It’s all on Beverly’s shoulders to make sure the greens are in tip-top shape.
“We’ve increased our mowing frequency," said Beverly.
He provided some interesting tidbits about the Guardian Championship next week.
“We got six players with Alabama ties, three of them are just outside the top ten fighting for those 10 spots," he said.
Beyond the greens, a championship tour is always a good thing for local businesses such as hotels. It makes them happy.
“We should be 100 percent full next week. Good for us but also for the Prattville economy," said Anita Mays with Hampton Inn and Suites.
And when they start painting part of the embankment off Interstate 65 South with the logos, you know a big time golf tournament is near.
Although the tournament is still more than a week away, some of the players could come in as early as this weekend.
“They’ll get an early start on travel," said Beverly.
The clock is ticking towards the 22nd year of professional golf at RTJ in Prattville. Beverly and Mays are more than ready to say “welcome” once again.
Beverly says they could use at least 30 more volunteers for the Guardian Tour. If you’re interested, call 334-285-1114.
The Guardian Champion Symetra Tour begins Sept. 16 on the Senator Course at RTJ.
