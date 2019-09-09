Sheriff: Russell County deputy terminated, arrested for assaulting an inmate

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated and arrested for assaulting an inmate.
48-year-old Stephon Parker is accused of choking an inmate while the inmate was in the judicial building for a court appearance.
According to Russell County Sheriff’ Heath Taylor, an investigation revealed there was a verbal altercation between Parker and the inmate. Taylor says Parker then grabbed the inmate by his throat and shoved him against a wall.
On Friday, Parker was placed on paid leave, pending the investigation. He was terminated and arrested on Monday. Parker is in custody awaitng bond.
