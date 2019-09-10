Above average again with a few storms possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Same old song and dance... the heat and humidity will be the top headlines as we head into our Tuesday. Warmer than normal temperatures combined with a lot of extra moisture in the atmosphere will allow it to feel like any other Summer afternoon across Alabama, even though we are now ten days into September.
Highs are expected to once again climb into the mid and upper 90s; this is no different than the forecast yesterday, and it looks like the rest of the work week looks identical.
There could be a few rogue showers and storms during the peak heating of the afternoon, but coverage - similar to our Monday - won’t be widespread enough to say that everyone gets wet. For those who do see some wet weather, you’ll be one of the lucky ones... there is only a 1 in 5 shot for rain in the forecast today, so the majority of our area won’t see one drop.
For those who do, remember to keep your First Alert Weather App handy! A few severe thunderstorm warnings can’t be ruled out, so that means gusty wind, lots of lightning and even some hail development is possible inside stronger cores.
Tropic Update: Say hello to the busiest part of Hurricane Season! Statically, this is the time of year when we see the most tropical activity, so it makes sense that we are watching a few areas in the Atlantic...
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is not a threat to the United States; instead it will continue to head towards Ireland. A system heading towards the Bahamas has a low chance (20%) of developing over the next 5 days, while another nameless system heading towards the Leeward Islands also has a low chance (30%) of development. Finally, a third system is just now moving off the west coast of Africa and has a low chance (20%) of development over the next 5 days.
