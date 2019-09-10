2 arrested in Enterprise shooting case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two arrests have been made in connection to an August shooting in Enterprise, the police department has confirmed.
On Tuesday, investigators with the Enterprise Police Department arrested Renee Nicole Jump and Rocky West, both 35 and of Enterprise, on a charge of second-degree assault. West is also charged with hindering prosecution.
The shooting happened on Aug. 21 in the 1600 block of Shellfield Road.
Jump and West were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
