Attorneys for accused killer Coley McCraney seek information about police officer suicide

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorneys for accused killer Coley McCraney are seeking records and evidence connected to the suicide of an Ozark police officer.
Butch Jones worked as an undercover officer when the two girls McCraney is charged with shooting died, according to court documents. Jones took his life in 2006.
Attorneys Andrew Scarbrough and David Harrison want to “analyze, inspect and copy or photograph the incident report, autopsy, and ballistic report of the firearm used” used by Jones.
The attorneys don’t say what relevance those documents have to the murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracey Hawlett in 1999.
The bodies of the 17-year old students were discovered in the trunk of a car parked in Ozark. The investigation went cold until McCraney’s arrest in March of this year.
A hearing the motion seeking information about Jones suicide and other motions also filed will be held next month.
A trial could be held next Spring.
Copyright 2019 WTVY. All rights reserved.