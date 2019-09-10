BBB: Watch out for scammers using Facebook quizzes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have you ever hopped on Facebook and noticed a fun little quiz on your screen? Most of these are likely harmless fun, but scammers are also using these little games and hoping you’ll end up being a big loser.
"We've discovered that scammers are putting these on there,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “The way you answer these questions provides some instant info into your personal information."
So, think twice before jumping into what looks like an innocent little test. If you can try to figure out where it came from and who posted.
If you do take one of these quizzes, and it’s a scam, it’ll likely be sent to your friends without you knowing it. Best advice, if it looks a little shady, skip it.
“It can actually download malware into your computer. So, they can infect you iPad, phone, or computer, and they start looking through your personal information like banking or credit card information,” Smitherman said.
Some other ways to protect your personal information, adjust your privacy settings on social media sites.
Consumer experts also say don’t share information like your phone number or address in your profile information. If you want to do some research of your own the Better Business Bureau cyber scams page has plenty of information.
