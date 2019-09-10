Florida man killed in crash outside Geneva

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Geneva County Tuesday.
According to Sgt. Michael Simmons with the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement, the crash happened on Alabama 52, half a mile west of Geneva. Johnny H. Lisonbee, 68, of Baker, Florida, was killed when the 2006 Ford F-350 he was driving crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Sterling.
Simmons said the driver of the Sterling was not injured.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
