Florida man killed in crash outside Geneva

Florida man killed in crash outside Geneva
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 10, 2019 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:55 PM

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Geneva County Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Michael Simmons with the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement, the crash happened on Alabama 52, half a mile west of Geneva. Johnny H. Lisonbee, 68, of Baker, Florida, was killed when the 2006 Ford F-350 he was driving crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Sterling.

Simmons said the driver of the Sterling was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.