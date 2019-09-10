Hyundai to invest additional $292M in Montgomery plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai’s Montgomery plant is about to get another multi-million dollar upgrade.
Tuesday, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced it’s preparing to invest nearly $300 million more in the factory, this time in new machinery and equipment.
The money will help with production of the redesigned Elantra and Santa Fe vehicles as well as the car company’s new, more fuel-efficient Theta engine.
HMMA recently celebrated the opening of a new cylinder head manufacturing plant, the third facility at HMMA to support production of more than 650,000 engines per year. The 260,000 square foot facility represents a $388 million investment and 50 new jobs.
HMMA’s Robert Burns said the projects will start in November and will be completed by April 2020.
The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce says HMMA’s investment in the River Region over the last two years stands at approximately $680 million.
