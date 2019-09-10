3 injured in shooting Monday night in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people are recovering after being shot Monday night in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, the shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road. Officers at the scene found a woman, man and teenager who had all been shot.

Hicks says the woman and teen were treated on the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. All of their injuries were non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time and no additional details are available.

