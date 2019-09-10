Lawsuit accuses Andalusia coach, principal of sexual misconduct with student

"The wrongful conduct and failures of the school and its officials are reprehensible in this case," the attorneys stated. "The school and the administration have a duty to protect the students, including my client, and they failed miserably. The damage to my client as a result of the wrongful conduct of the Defendants is serious and real. Unfortunately the legal claims can’t repair the damage done to her. However, we hope the Defendants will take responsibility for their wrongful actions and ensure this does not happen to any other student at the Andalusia High School.”