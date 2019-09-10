Man charged with killing sister in Lowndes County

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Pat Downing, the investigation began Thursday when the sheriff’s office received a call of a gunshot on Barlow Road near Hayneville, and the caller said a shooting victim had been removed from the scene. An investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement led to the discovery of the victim, Ruth Barlow Stewart, whose body was in a remote area near Highway 80 on Friday.