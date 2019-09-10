Man sentenced in Bibb County murder, abuse of corpse case

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man convicted of murder and abuse of a corpse has been sentenced by a Bibb County judge.
According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Manley Bray pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional murder and one count of abuse of a corpse. Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway sentenced him to 85 years for each murder charge, to run concurrently, and 10 years for the abuse of corpse charge, to also run concurrently.
The sentencing is in connection with a 2015 homicide investigation. On July 27, 2015, a person driving in Brent noticed a body on the ground. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Tevin Rutledge, had been shot in the head and was taken to Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead.
A joint investigation between Brent authorities and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation revealed Rutledge had been seen earlier that day with Bray and another man, Lequan Clayton. Authorities put out a BOLO on the vehicle the men were seen in, and that evening Tuscaloosa police found it. Police tried to pull the vehicle over but Bray, the driver, refused to stop, eventually crashing. Bray fled on foot, but he was eventually found hiding in a creek behind an apartment complex.
Bray told police someone shot Rutledge and Clayton, 27, while Bray hid behind the third row seat of the vehicle. He led police to Clayton’s body in woods in Bibb County, and he said after Clayton’s body was dumped the killer left the vehicle on the side of the road and was picked up by another person. Bray said he then drove to Tuscaloosa.
Authorities found a gun in the vehicle matching the bullets removed from Rutledge and Clayton, but SBI investigators noticed there was not enough room for someone of Bray’s size to hide between the third row seat and the rear cargo door.
As part of his plea deal, Bray also pleaded guilty to all of the robberies he committed, adding several decades to his sentence.
