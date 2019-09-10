Man sentenced in Bibb County murder, abuse of corpse case

A joint investigation between Brent authorities and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation revealed Rutledge had been seen earlier that day with Bray and another man, Lequan Clayton. Authorities put out a BOLO on the vehicle the men were seen in, and that evening Tuscaloosa police found it. Police tried to pull the vehicle over but Bray, the driver, refused to stop, eventually crashing. Bray fled on foot, but he was eventually found hiding in a creek behind an apartment complex.