Montgomery church to help with recovery efforts in Bahamas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind is hundreds of miles away, the distance isn’t stopping one Montgomery church from helping out.
Saint James United Methodist Church has teamed up with two churches, one in Birmingham and the other in Niceville, Florida, to help with recovery efforts.
“It’s humbling, quite honestly, to see how people who have never met someone are willing to go the extra mile to be able to help," Ross Jenkins, the associate pastor at Saint James United Methodist Church, said. “Two previous pastors of ours that have come through Saint James (the church) are now in Niceville and up in the Birmingham area, and we’ve maintained good relations with them, and they immediately jumped in and said that we want to help you guys.”
Less than 24 hours later, Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Birmingham and Crosspoint United Methodist Church in Niceville sent thousands of supplies to Saint James United Methodist Church.
A moving truck full of non-perishable food items and water arrived in Montgomery from Birmingham on Monday.
“Literally after worship yesterday, at the very end of the worship service yesterday, I shared with people the opportunity for us to be the hands and feed of Jesus and to be able to come alongside of people in their time of greatest need," Vaughn Stafford, pastor at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Birmingham, said.
Stafford estimated his congregation had donated over four thousand pounds of non-perishable food items and water.
All of the supplies collected will be put on a moving truck and taken to Melbourne, Florida. From there, the supplies will be shipped to West End, Bahamas by Thursday of this week.
Saint James United Methodist Church will be collecting donations on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. If you can’t make it, you can make a monetary donation to the relief effort here.
