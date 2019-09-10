Opelika City Schools to replace prayer with moment of silence before games

On September 3, 2019, the Opelika City Schools Board of Education received a letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation based in Madison, WI. The letter cited current Supreme Court ruling that school sponsored prayer is prohibited. As stated in the letter, “The Supreme Court has specifically struck down invocations given over the loudspeaker at public school athletic events, even when student led.” In addition, the courts prohibit coaches to lead or participate in prayer with students. “We recognize that the United States of America is a nation of laws and we will abide by the current law,” stated OCS Superintendent Mark Neighbors. “Our students are allowed to pray, but our coaches are not allowed to participate.”