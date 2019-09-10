Pike Road Fire Department hosting 9/11 memorial events

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Fire Department will host two events to honor and remember the fallen first responders for the 18th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center.
On Saturday, the fire department will host the 9/11 Memorial Ride. Riders will meet at Harley-Davidson of Montgomery at 655 Northeastern Blvd. to ride in honor of the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Riders will register from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and they will depart at noon. Registration cost is $25 and $10 per additional rider. For more information, click here.
On Sunday, the fire department is hosting the 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event at the RSA Tower in Montgomery. Participants from across the state will climb 22 flights of stairs, five times, to represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, and they will carry with them the name badge of a fallen hero. The event will be at the RSA Tower at 201 Monroe Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the climb will start at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
Proceeds from both events will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to support the survivors of fallen firefighters and work within the service to prevent firefighter injuries and deaths.
