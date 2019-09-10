Pike Road Fire Department hosting 9/11 memorial events

On Sunday, the fire department is hosting the 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event at the RSA Tower in Montgomery. Participants from across the state will climb 22 flights of stairs, five times, to represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, and they will carry with them the name badge of a fallen hero. The event will be at the RSA Tower at 201 Monroe Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the climb will start at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.