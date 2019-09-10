Search uncovers weapons, drugs and more contraband at south Ala. prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A predawn operation involving 300 law enforcement officials unearthed hundreds of contraband items at G.K. Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Monday.
According to Bob Horton with the Alabama Department of Corrections, the operation recovered 621 makeshift weapons, 51 cellphones, 240 grams of synthetic drugs and seven gallons of an alcoholic beverage referred to as “julep” or “pruno.” The operation lasted 10 hours and was the sixth led by ADOC’s Operations and Investigations and Intelligence Divisions.
The Atmore, Bay Minette, and Brewton Police Departments, along with the Baldwin, Clarke and Escambia County Sherriff’s Offices, took part in the operation. Supporting state agencies included the Alabama Pardons and Paroles, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of someone trying to smuggle contraband into state prisons should call 1-866-293-7799 or visit this link.
