Shirtless man hops fence, steals fire truck in broad daylight

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It happened in broad daylight and involved the theft of a pickup truck that should be very easy to spot. Now, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify the man who stole a fire truck from the Pentecost Volunteer Fire Department Monday afternoon.
The theft happened between 1:20 and 1:30 p.m., and security cameras where rolling when the shirtless man hopped a chain link fence and made his way into the building. Authorities are not sure how, but the man obtained the door’s security code.
After gaining entry, the suspect stole the fire department’s bright red 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 4-door 4x4 brush truck.
The truck has multiple distinguishing marks, as seen in a photo released by the sheriff’s office and the VFD. Those include its sirens, front-mounted guard, and the fire department’s identifying logo on the doors. There’s also a decal on the passenger back door with the numbers “271” above the handle.
The truck was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 145 in the Gap of the Mountain area.
The suspect has tattoos on both arms. He was wearing either blue jeans or camouflage pants and a hat.
Anyone who can identify the man or who knows the location of the truck is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Sgt. Happney at 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness Line 334-361-2599.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.