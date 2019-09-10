Shirtless man hops fence, steals fire truck in broad daylight

A shirtless man broke into the Pentecost Volunteer Fire Department in Autauga County and stole a fire truck Monday afternoon. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff/Pentecost VFD)
By WSFA Staff | September 10, 2019 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:49 AM

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It happened in broad daylight and involved the theft of a pickup truck that should be very easy to spot. Now, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify the man who stole a fire truck from the Pentecost Volunteer Fire Department Monday afternoon.

The theft happened between 1:20 and 1:30 p.m., and security cameras where rolling when the shirtless man hopped a chain link fence and made his way into the building. Authorities are not sure how, but the man obtained the door’s security code.

Please help identify this person

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in identifying the person in this video. Here is another angle to view. Between 1:20pm and 1:30pm on Monday; Spetember 9, 2019, this white male wearing no shirt, blue jean or camo pants and a hat entered the Pentecost Volunteer Fire Department and stole a Red 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 4 door 4x4 pick up truck that was used as a brush truck. Any help in identifying this person would be greatly appreciated. Any information you have, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Happney @ 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness 334-361-2599.

Posted by Autauga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

After gaining entry, the suspect stole the fire department’s bright red 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 4-door 4x4 brush truck.

Stolen truck. Ram 2500 4x4 red in color. Stolen on 9/9/2019 around 130 pm. Tag VF1912. If seen please contact Autauga County Sheriff's office 334-361-2500 or Chief Pasley 334-300-0362.

Posted by Pentecost Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, September 9, 2019

The truck has multiple distinguishing marks, as seen in a photo released by the sheriff’s office and the VFD. Those include its sirens, front-mounted guard, and the fire department’s identifying logo on the doors. There’s also a decal on the passenger back door with the numbers “271” above the handle.

The truck was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 145 in the Gap of the Mountain area.

The suspect has tattoos on both arms. He was wearing either blue jeans or camouflage pants and a hat.

Anyone who can identify the man or who knows the location of the truck is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Sgt. Happney at 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness Line 334-361-2599.

