Shirtless man hops fence, steals fire truck in broad daylight

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in identifying the person in this video. Here is another angle to view. Between 1:20pm and 1:30pm on Monday; Spetember 9, 2019, this white male wearing no shirt, blue jean or camo pants and a hat entered the Pentecost Volunteer Fire Department and stole a Red 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 4 door 4x4 pick up truck that was used as a brush truck. Any help in identifying this person would be greatly appreciated. Any information you have, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Happney @ 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness 334-361-2599.