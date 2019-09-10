Troy prepares for first meeting with Southern Miss since 2016

“He’s a very smart and very accurate passer. He’s really competitive and is the sparkplug of their offense. I think their players rally around him, and I’m really impressed with how’s he progressed since he arrived from junior college,” said Lindsey. “I think he’s playing even better than he did a year ago, and he’s a proven guy on that side of the ball that we’re going to have to give some different looks to. We can’t let him sit back in the pocket and pick us apart, we need to get pressure upfront.”