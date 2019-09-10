Victim in weekend shooting dies, identified as ASU student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is confirming that one of its students was killed in an office-campus incident Friday.
ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr. issued a statement Tuesday evening confirming the student was Alexis Moss, a 19-year-old sophomore at ASU.
“For our students, faculty and staff who may have been affected by Alexis’s death, please be mindful that free counseling services are available to you on campus and in the community,” Ross wrote.
The Montgomery Police Department said it is conducting a homicide investigation after Moss sustained a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of Spruce Street at around 1:10 a.m. At the scene, police were told a woman had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle. She was later pronounced dead.
Police said a second victim, also a woman, was found at a Montgomery hospital, where she received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. MPD’s investigation indicates a large group was gathered in the area of the shooting when an altercation occurred, and a firearm was discharged. The investigation indicates the victims were not involved in the altercation. No arrests have been made.
Among the resources Ross included in his message are:
- Counseling Center - 334-229-4382
- Housing and Residential Life - 334-229-4357
- Campus Crisis Line - 562-294-3575
