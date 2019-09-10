Woman arrested for leaving baby in hot car

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been another arrest in a hot car and child case.
Houston County Sheriff's deputies, on Monday, took Kearra Ricks to jail. She is charged with Willful Torture or Abuse a Child.
Investigators say she left the child, less than a year old, in a car for up to 45 minutes while she sought employment at business in Taylor.
The child is fine.
Following her arrest Ricks posted $15,000 bond and was released from the Houston County Jail.
Last week, a Geneva couple was arrested for leaving a child in a hot car there.
In June, police charged a Dothan couple with manslaughter after their four year old son climbed in a car and died.
Robert and Melinda King also face drug charges in that case.
