Woman arrested for leaving baby in hot car
Kearra Ricks (Source: WTVY/Houston County Jail)
September 10, 2019 at 6:52 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 6:52 AM

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been another arrest in a hot car and child case.

Houston County Sheriff's deputies, on Monday, took Kearra Ricks to jail. She is charged with Willful Torture or Abuse a Child.

Investigators say she left the child, less than a year old, in a car for up to 45 minutes while she sought employment at business in Taylor.

The child is fine.

Following her arrest Ricks posted $15,000 bond and was released from the Houston County Jail.

Last week, a Geneva couple was arrested for leaving a child in a hot car there.

In June, police charged a Dothan couple with manslaughter after their four year old son climbed in a car and died.

Robert and Melinda King also face drug charges in that case.

