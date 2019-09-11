Alabama hospitals file lawsuit against opioid companies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hospitals claim some companies were not truthful about the opioid products they sold. A group of 21 hospitals filed a civil lawsuit against manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs.
Court documents say these companies did not share all of the addiction risks associated with opioid products. They also claim there were deceptive marketing tactics involved.
“The deceptive marketing efforts of the defendants substantially contributed to an explosion in the use of opioids across the country – and the aftereffects are felt in hospitals every single day,” said Robert King, attorney with The King Law Firm, representing the hospitals.
The law firm said Alabama had the highest prescribing rate in the country in 2017.
