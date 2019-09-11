Andy Burcham speaks at Montgomery QB Club

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Quarterback Club kicked off its new season with the newest voice of the Auburn Tigers. Andy Burcham spoke Tuesday night as the guest speaker as he comes off his first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium as the voice of the Tigers.
Shaking hands and chatting with members also filled the night for Burcham. One of the things he spoke about was the tribute that was paid to the late Rod and Paula Bramblett, both dear friends of Burcham. Of the tribute, he said it was well done.
“It was a very good tribute. War Eagle productions did a terrific job with that on the Auburn University campus," said Burcham. "Used a lot of pictures and calls from Rod. Really did a nice job with that. It got a very good reaction from the folks there and then on social media now things have been very, very favorable as well.”
Burcham also talked about the early 2-0 start for the Auburn Tigers. While he’s been pleased with the defense, Burcham noted he’d like to see the offense be more consistent. Gus Malzahn’s Tigers have yet to score a touchdown in the opening quarter of a game this season. Against then No. 10 Oregon, Auburn trailed 14-3 after the first quarter before outscoring the Ducks 24-7 the rest of the way. Against Tulane this past Saturday, the Tigers trailed Tulane 3-0 and lost a fumble on one of their first four possessions.
Burcham will call another game in Jordan-Hare Stadium next this upcoming Saturday. Auburn will host Kent State for its final non-conference showdown before opening SEC play at Texas A&M. Saturday’s game with Kent State will kick at 6 p.m.
