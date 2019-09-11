Andy Burcham speaks at Montgomery QB Club

Burcham also talked about the early 2-0 start for the Auburn Tigers. While he’s been pleased with the defense, Burcham noted he’d like to see the offense be more consistent. Gus Malzahn’s Tigers have yet to score a touchdown in the opening quarter of a game this season. Against then No. 10 Oregon, Auburn trailed 14-3 after the first quarter before outscoring the Ducks 24-7 the rest of the way. Against Tulane this past Saturday, the Tigers trailed Tulane 3-0 and lost a fumble on one of their first four possessions.