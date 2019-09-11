Biscuits record-setting season comes to an end

Now, the Montgomery Biscuits will focus on the 2020 season. It opens on the road April 9 as a member of the Southern League’s Southern Division thanks to the move of the Mobile Baybears to northern Alabama where they will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The team opens with the Biloxi Shuckers. The Biscuits open up at Riverwalk Stadium for the first time in 2020 April 15 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.