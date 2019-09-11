Biscuits record-setting season comes to an end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over the weekend the Montgomery Biscuits saw their season come to an end at the hand of the Jackson Generals. After winning the opening game of their playoff series, the Biscuits then lost the next three games to lose the series.
Despite the disappointing ending, the season overall was anything but disappointing. Several things were accomplished and several records were set along the way.
The team set the club record with 88 wins. They made their fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Montgomery won both the first and second half North Division crowns for first time in team history and clinched in the first half for the first time in team history.
The Butter and Blue sent seven players to the Southern League All-Star game back in July and saw a handful of players get promoted and saw some former Biscuits make their big league debuts this season as well.
It wasn’t the outcome the team wanted, but they certainly have nothing to hang their heads about. The Generals team they lost to is making their third Southern League Championship Series appearance in four years, and second-straight.
Now, the Montgomery Biscuits will focus on the 2020 season. It opens on the road April 9 as a member of the Southern League’s Southern Division thanks to the move of the Mobile Baybears to northern Alabama where they will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The team opens with the Biloxi Shuckers. The Biscuits open up at Riverwalk Stadium for the first time in 2020 April 15 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
