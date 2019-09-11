Bout of September heat, humidity continues

Tropic Update: Post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is not a threat to the United States, but instead will continue to head towards Ireland. A system heading towards the Bahamas and Florida has a medium chance (50%) of developing over the next 5 days, but we’ll keep an eye on it as it moves closer to the Gulf. Finally, there are two other systems are in the Atlantic, and both have a low chance (20%) of development.