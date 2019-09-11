Bout of September heat, humidity continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day, another afternoon filled with warmer than normal temperatures and a good bit of late Summer humidity. We’re kicking off our Wednesday on a warm note; most spots dipped into the 70s, but by September standards it’s a mild way to start our morning. As we head into the afternoon, we’ll continue to deal with hot and muggy conditions...
If you stop to consider that our “normal” afternoon high temperatures usually bring us into the upper 80s, then it’s easy to see (& feel!) that this heat is not seasonable. Unfortunately, scorching temperatures and low rain chances will stick around through the rest of the workweek.
Highs today will once again climb into the mid and even upper 90s... while we may be warmer than a normal September afternoon, we will likely be just shy of the record books. A few rogue showers are possible today, but coverage is not widespread enough to bring wet weather to everyone.
Not much changes over the next few days; both Thursday and Friday remain hot with little to no rain expected. By the weekend, the ridge of high pressure overhead will break down and temperatures will back off a few degrees.
We’ll be watching a disturbance that may move into the Gulf; it could increase our rain chances by Sunday, but confidence is low at this time... it’s something we will be watching for sure!
Tropic Update: Post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is not a threat to the United States, but instead will continue to head towards Ireland. A system heading towards the Bahamas and Florida has a medium chance (50%) of developing over the next 5 days, but we’ll keep an eye on it as it moves closer to the Gulf. Finally, there are two other systems are in the Atlantic, and both have a low chance (20%) of development.
