Dale County football player donates AED unit to coaches who saved his life

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The first few weeks of the football season have been a bit of a whirlwind for a Dale County school.
Adaveion Jackson collapsed during practice just before school started and the quick actions of his coaches saved his life.
Tuesday night, those men were honored for what they did.
The company that produces the automated external defibrillators that saved his life, Cardiac Solutions, came down from Birmingham to present plaques to all the men.
They also gave Adaveion his very own AED so that he can be safe at all times, but all he could think about, was his team.
The first half of the Dale County High junior varsity game gave the crowd plenty of football to cheer about,
At half time, it was clear they had something else to celebrate.
Just over a month ago, Adaveion Jackson's coaches were able to use their training with an automated external defibrillator to save his life.
Jackson doesn't feel 100% yet, but he's been on the sidelines cheering his fellow warriors on.
"I was just grateful to still be here so I could support the team as they go through the season,” said Jackson.
