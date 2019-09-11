Eclectic man arrested on child sex abuse charges

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
The Eclectic Police Department says its officers were called to a home on Brookview Drive Saturday after a woman called to report her estranged husband sexually assaulting a child.
The man, Christopher Lee Austin, was arrested on felony warrants and transported to the Elmore County Detention Facility.
Bond in this case has been set at $150,000 cash.
