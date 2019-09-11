Eclectic man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Eclectic man arrested on child sex abuse charges
Christopher Lee Austin (Source: Eclectic Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | September 11, 2019 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:01 AM

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

The Eclectic Police Department says its officers were called to a home on Brookview Drive Saturday after a woman called to report her estranged husband sexually assaulting a child.

The man, Christopher Lee Austin, was arrested on felony warrants and transported to the Elmore County Detention Facility.

Bond in this case has been set at $150,000 cash.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.