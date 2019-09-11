Hyundai’s third major investment comes with a twist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - South on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County, Hyundai just keeps rolling.
Nothing ever really stands still inside the massive plant, a metaphor behind the latest investment of $292 million in equipment.
“And we’re clearing out the existing equipment," said company spokesman Robert Burns.
Company leaders, like Burns, say this is crucial to moving forward.
“This is new technology and new machinery to support our upcoming re-design in the Elantra, the ‘face lift’ as we call it in the industry, a refresh of our Santa Fe as well," said Burns.
What makes this latest investment is there won’t be any new jobs coming along with it, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“We’ve been working on this for a while," said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.
Jobs or not, the mayor says it’s hard to find a wrinkle in a company move to fork down hundreds of millions of dollars in new technology. Put it another way, each expansion at Hyundai has been around the $300 million range bringing a total amount of money invested to $1.8 billion since the first car rolled off nearly 15 years ago.
“There’ll be a ton of used tax and sales tax on the equipment, on the product and new machinery on the labor to install," said Strange.
The timeline; begin removing the old equipment November first, move in the new machinery and be up and running by April 1 of next year, no April Fool’s joke in the drive to stay ahead of the curve.
Hyundai employs around 3,300 team members and that includes part-timers. The company will celebrate its 15th year in Montgomery next may and by then will have made 4.6 million vehicles.
