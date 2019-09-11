Man dies weeks after shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting victim succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.
According to MPD Sgt. David Hicks, officers and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway on Aug. 24 at around 3:08 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. There, they found a man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Hicks said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday at around 11:06 a.m.
No other details have been released.
