Man sentenced on federal indictment in 2017 attempted murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forty-one-year-old Cleddie Ferlisi Stone will spend the next six years in prison after being convicted of firearm possession as a convicted felon.
According to the court, in April 2017 Stone was caught on surveillance having a violent encounter with an individual in a Montgomery neighborhood. Stone was caught on video confronting, punching, kicking and shooting the victim while he was riding a bicycle on Greenville Street near Lee High School.
The video also showed a homemade “zip gun” type device that was dropped by the victim early in the confrontation.
During the sentencing hearing, Stone stated he and the victim had a disagreement the day before the attack and that the man had made threats against him and his family.
Stone has already been indicted in state court on attempted murder. He has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
