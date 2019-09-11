2018 murder suspect sought in new Montgomery homicide

Henry T. Wallace is a murder fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals and the Montgomery Police Department. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | September 11, 2019 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 9:39 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted for a Montgomery murder.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals are searching for Henry Tyrese Wallace, 20. Details on the murder have not been released. We have reached out to officials for more information.

Wallace is described as being 6’2” and weighing 160 pounds. Crimestoppers says he is currently out on bond for a previous murder charge from December 2018.

If you know the whereabouts of Wallace, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-stop immediately. You can also give information through CrimeStoppers’ website or Facebook page.

