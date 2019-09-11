Troy fraternity suspended for alleged hazing

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fraternity at Troy University has been placed on suspension.
According to a statement from the university, Troy’s chapter of Sigma Chi was suspended on Monday following reports of alleged hazing. The Dean of Student Services and the Office of Student Involvement are investigating the reports.
The statement adds that Troy University takes any reports of rule violations by campus organizations seriously and will not tolerate hazing.
