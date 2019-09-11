Valley police locate body, working on identification process

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Valley were called to the Alabama Power substation at approximately 8:00 a.m. to reports of a possible body.
Alabama Power employees were checking the fence line at the building in the 2600 block of 64th Blvd. and discovered a possible body.
EMS workers were able to confirm that what employees found was the body of a deceased person.
The deceased person was found to be a slender male between the ages of 25 and 30 with a shaved head, but has not yet been identified.
He was found wearing gray shorts, a blue long-sleeve shirt and black tennis shoes.
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma that would explain the death.
The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery to confirm the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.