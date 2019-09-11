3-year-old killed in RV accident at campground

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 3-year-old visiting a Montgomery camp site with his family has died after an RV accident.
According to Lance Davis with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the family was traveling in the RV along Catoma Loop access road in the Gunter Hill Campgrounds when the child, Elijah Crow, opened the door and fell out while the vehicle was moving. He became trapped under the RV and a witness called 911.
Davis said Crow was taken to Baptist South, but when he arrived he was pronounced dead. The child’s mother, who’d jumped out of the RV to help her son, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Davis said the child’s grandfather was driving the RV.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.