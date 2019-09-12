Alabama State looks to slow down Kennesaw State triple option

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are coming off a Labor Day Classic win over in-state rival Tuskegee. The win not only evens their record at 1-1, but it gives them confidence going into a meeting with No. 7 Kennesaw State this Saturday.
Coming soon to ASU Stadium is an offense that is quite unorthodox in today’s college football. It’s an offense that’s given Alabama State issues in the past and one they’ll have to keep off the field if they want to have a chance.
“Normal offensive drive for them - whether they score or not - eats up six or seven minutes off of the clock, just because of that tempo of the offense. Huddling, snapping the ball at three [seconds]. You are on a 40 second clock, so that eats up time. What that does is gives their defense a lot of time to get rest, so we have to be able to capitalize on the possessions that we have so that we are not going three-and-outs and things of that nature. If that’s the case, it’s a long day,” said Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley.
That offense Hill-Eley is referring to is the triple-option. The Owls have averaged 35:18 in time of possession through two games this season so far. In their last game against Kent State, Kennesaw State had the ball for over 39-and-a-half minutes of the game. Almost 20 minutes more than their opponent.
The Hornets defense will need to keep KSU off the field and give the offense a chance to put points up on the board as often as they can. The Owls are averaging 357 rushing yards in two games.
Alabama State and Kennesaw State kick things off from ASU Stadium at 5 p.m.
