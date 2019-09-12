Alabama State looks to slow down Kennesaw State triple option

“Normal offensive drive for them - whether they score or not - eats up six or seven minutes off of the clock, just because of that tempo of the offense. Huddling, snapping the ball at three [seconds]. You are on a 40 second clock, so that eats up time. What that does is gives their defense a lot of time to get rest, so we have to be able to capitalize on the possessions that we have so that we are not going three-and-outs and things of that nature. If that’s the case, it’s a long day,” said Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley.