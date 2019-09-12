Baffert responds to report of Justify failing drug test weeks before 2018 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attorney for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert responded Thursday to a published report that Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test just weeks before the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that the Baffert-trained horse failed the drug test after winning his final Derby prep race, the Santa Anita Derby, last year.
“Instead of the failed drug test causing a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results,” NYT reporter Joe Drape wrote. “Then, instead of filing a public complaint as it usually does, the board made a series of decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for any horse found to have the banned substance that Justify tested positive for in its system.”
Justify "tested positive for the drug scopolamine, a banned substance that veterinarians say can enhance performance, especially in the amount that was found in the horse,” Drape reported.
The drug test took place on April 7, 2018, just a short time after Justify stormed to victory in the Santa Anita Derby, at Baffert’s home track.
Thursday, attorney W. Craig Robertson III shared with media a letter he addressed to Drape, in which he called the NYT article “long on sensationalism, short on facts, and does a great disservice to Mr. Baffert, JUSTIFY, and the entire horse industry.” Around midday Thursday, Drape tweeted that he hadn’t received such a letter from Robertson.
Justify would go on to win the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes to become only the 13th thoroughbred to win the Triple Crown. Baffert had won all three jewels just three years earlier with American Pharoah, ending a 37-year Triple Crown drought.
