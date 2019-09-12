Blistering heat today and tomorrow, changes this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another very hot day is in progress; Alabama will soar back into the 95 to 100 degree range again this afternoon. If there’s any good news, it is that the humidity levels will stay low, so at least it won’t be miserably hot AND humid. Just miserably hot. Yay?
A few lucky people could see a quick shower or storm, but most will stay dry.
Expect more of the same tomorrow - miserably hot, not terribly humid, and only a small chance of a passing shower or storm in the afternoon/evening. That means dry weather for most (or all) of our high school football games across the southern half of Alabama tomorrow night. Temperatures will drop from the lower 90s at kickoff into the lower 80s by the final whistle.
For college football games across the Southeast, expect a hot day with a few scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
In the tropics. we’re watching a cluster of storms over the Bahamas. It’s over warm water and in a low-shear environment, so it’s likely that this will soon develop into a tropical depression and/or a tropical storm. But, so far, it hasn’t formed a center of circulation - and until it does, computer model guidance will be inconsistent at best.
This makes it impossible to predict specific impacts for anyone. The good news is that once a center forms, models can “lock on” to that center and give us much better forecast guidance. So, at this point, my advice is to simply pay attention tomorrow and this weekend, when we’ll be able to give you an accurate tracks and impacts forecast.
