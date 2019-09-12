Dothan teens charged with murder; mom of 1 suspect also arrested

DOTHAN Ala. (WTVY) - Two Dothan teens face murder charges in the shooting of a Florida man. The mother of one of those teens is also accused in the case.
Panama City Beach police say 17-year old Kyle Anthony Crow and 15-year old Tristen Mixon killed Larry Thomas Hill III, also known as “Tre.”
Hill's body was discovered behind a fast food restaurant on Thomas Drive on Labor Day.
After police released surveillance video, Crow and Mixon became persons of interest and PCB officers interrogated them in Dothan.
Afterwards, they charged Crow with Murder and Mixon with Accessory to Murder. Both were turned over to juvenile authorities and will be extradited.
Dothan police arrested 49-year old Karen Crow, Kyle Crow's mother, and charged her with hindering the murder investigation.
“We believe she knew a crime had been committed and also knew a stolen gun used in that crime was hidden in a vacant lot across from her home,” Dothan Police Major Will Benny said.
Karen Crowe faces charges only in Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WTVY. All rights reserved.