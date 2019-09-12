Guest Editorial: Telethon to benefit United Way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Decisions. We make hundreds, if not thousands, of decisions every day – from what to wear, to how to respond to an email, to what to eat for lunch.
I recently made a decision that I would say is one of the easiest I’ve ever had to make. That decision was to serve as the volunteer Chair of the River Region United Way Annual Campaign. It was easy because I know the difference the United Way makes in our River Region.
Like you, I want what’s best for my family and the place we call home. But to have a better community, it’s up to each of us to make the community better. Frankly, it means everyone working together in a united way, for a united purpose.
On Sept. 17, WSFA will hold an all-day telethon to benefit the United Way. We’ll share how United Way meets community needs and solves community problems. Solutions that go beyond short-term charity for some and instead, translate into a safer, healthier and more prosperous place for everyone.
Join me as we fight for the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of every person in every community. But remember, we can’t do it alone.
Together, let’s make life better for everyone. It’s time we LIVE UNITED.
