Huntingdon prepares for rivalry game against Birmingham Southern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon scored 69 points in their win Saturday over Guilford College to open the season. Despite that, the players and coaches both say the team still has a lot to improve on.
“We’ve got to fix the mistakes that we have already made. We can’t keep making the same mistakes or we are going to get beat,” said quarterback Michael Lambert.
The Hawks fumbled twice, losing one of them and had six penalties for 64 yards. While scoring 69 points, they also gave up 43 points.
“Like coach [Mike Turk] always tells us, there is enough bad to get us beat and there’s enough good to win us a lot of games,” said Lambert. “We just have to keep focusing on the good and keep repeating those things.”
Head coach Mike Turk says it’s not enough to just be content with opening the season with a win. To sustain Saturday’s success, they’ll have to continue to cut down the things they didn’t do well, while amplifying the things that were successful.
“Do we begin to eliminate the things holding us back or do those things continue? Because if they do, they’ll get us beat at some point,” said Turk. “Focusing on eliminating errors both mentally and physically.”
Upcoming is a rivalry game against Birmingham Southern, a team that fell to LaGrange 29-14 in its season opener. Last season’s game against Birmingham Southern saw a 15-point Huntingdon lead erased as turnovers eventually cost them. Lambert threw four interceptions in a 41-35 loss.
The Hawks will travel to Birmingham Saturday where they will kick things off with BSC at 6 p.m.
