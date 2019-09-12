Longtime pastor of Montgomery’s First Baptist Church announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The longtime pastor of Montgomery’s First Baptist Church has announced his retirement.
After 31 years, Jay Wolf says he will retire from the head pastor position on June 30, 2020.
“After much prayer and consideration, Mary Ruth and I have determined this is the right time to start the process of handing the baton of pastoral leadership to a new shepherd for our beloved First Baptist family,” Wolf said in the church newsletter.
Wolf went on to say he has been immensely blessed to invest his years with the First Baptist family.
“You helped us raise our children, encouraged our growth in Christ, loudly cheered our successes, and gently corrected my mistakes,” Wolf writes. “We’ve greatly impacted God’s kingdom TOGETHER by doing a vast amount of mission work from our neighborhoods to the nations.”
Starting Sunday, the church will begin the search for Wolf’s replacement.
“Following the guidance of Christ’s spirit, they will begin the endeavor of locating, investigating and presenting a new servant-leader. If you can have a baby in nine months, you can find a pastor in 10 months!” Wolf added.
Wolf says his family plans to stay in Montgomery and at First Baptist.
“Our schedule will change but our purpose remains the same. I am a kingdom entrepreneur who will pursue a wide array of local, North American and International Mission ventures. Plus, we want to help our grandchildren become champions for Christ. The future is as bright as the promises of God.”
