Man sentenced in 2017 multi-state crime spree

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who pleaded guilty to charges related to escaping the Coosa County Jail and holding multiple people at gunpoint has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
In February, Shane Vernon was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carjacking, three counts of using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, and kidnapping. Vernon pleaded not guilty on all counts during an arraignment in March. Vernon accepted a plea deal dismissing all counts but three in June 2019.
The indictments stemmed from a crime spree that started after Vernon escaped the Coosa County Jail and ended with his arrest in Georgia in November 2017. Vernon held two different families at gunpoint and stole their guns, then he forced a man to drive him to Georgia. Dekalb, Ga. Police officers arrested him.
Vernon also received five years of probation as part of his sentence. The state turned over the investigation to the federal government and will not seek prosecution. Vernon’s state charges are no longer pending.
