Montgomery officer critically injured in crash continues recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of the Montgomery Police officer critically injured in an on-duty crash says they have concerns about his medical care.
Mahogany Taylor says her days start early in caring for her brother, Carlos Taylor.
“Our day begins at 8 a.m. and the first thing we’re doing is giving him his medication and his water,” said Mahogany.
The list of responsibilities continue throughout the day and into the evening. Mahogany, her mother, and extended family share the labor of love.
In 2017, Carlos Taylor was critically injured in a crash while on duty as a Montgomery police officer. He suffered a traumatic injury to the stem of his brain. Two years later, his family says he’s doing as well as he can considering the injury. He’s still not walking or speaking, but they say he’s alert.
“He’s had some minor setbacks - seizures - minor setbacks,” said Mahogany. “All in all, he’s still fighting.”
Mahogany says the family is now fighting too.
“It’s been difficult. We’ve had more difficult times this last year than we’ve had when it first began," said Mahogany.
Mahogany says the family’s frustrated and disappointed Taylor’s medical needs aren’t being met. She says about a year ago some of the medical care we originally reported Officer Taylor was receiving has been drastically scaled back.
“If I can be honest. The bare minimum. I think he’s getting the bare minimum,” said Mahogany. “There is no 24-hour care. There is no weekly doctor visits - which is something we discussed on another visit from Morgan Young. Those are no longer there. He pretty much sees a doctor whenever there needs to be a doctor.”
She says she’s not sure what prompted the care to be reduced considering his condition is the same.
“Carlos has been in this state for two years now. I’ve gone with him to see a neurologist once. He has a traumatic brain injury,” said Mahogany.
She says the family still receives workers’ compensation checks, but feels like their hands are tied in getting what they believe Officer Taylor needs.
They’d like a full time nurse again and they’re waiting on workers’ compensation to provide another list of doctors Carlos can see to receive medical care.
“All we know is that there are laws that govern workers’ compensation and those laws don’t go case by case. They go broad range. Carlos’ case - he is permanently, totally disabled,” said Mahogany. “The care that he needs to have and the care that he should have has to be okayed by other people not so much for what we feel he needs.”
Mahogany says she hopes to prompt a system-wide change in addressing what she identified as gaps in getting adequate care through workers’ compensation.
We reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information about Taylor’s case. A spokesperson with the Montgomery Department of Public Safety advised they couldn’t speak about the case because a final resolution is pending, but generally confirmed any employee who is unable to work as the result of an on-the-job injury receives benefits under the Workers’ Compensation Act.
The City of Montgomery declined to comment on Taylor’s case.
The family is also seeking medical retirement for Officer Taylor in an effort to secure full medical benefits outside workers’ compensation.
A meeting with the city is scheduled for October to discuss Officer Taylor’s workers’ compensation benefits.
