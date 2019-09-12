MPS teachers could get up to $1000 for classroom learning projects

“Teachers unfortunately don’t have all the resources at their fingertips to supply the needed curriculum or the added ciriculum that they want to give the students, and so this gives them that,” said Burton Crenshaw, President of the Central Alabama Community Foundation. “They don’t have to worry about paying out of pocket. So many teachers pay out of their own personal pockets for supplies for their classrooms. We’re going to take care of that for them. This way, they can add that extra level of education that our students so deserve and the teachers want to give it to them,”