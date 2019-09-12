ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Opelika girl

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is issuing a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert. ALEA’s alert comes after the Opelika Police Department sought the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who never arrived at a meeting with friends.
Emalee Stringfellow was reported missing Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. She was last seen leaving her home on North 19th Place in Opelika driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger.
Stringfellow was supposed to meet with friends in Tiger Town but never arrived.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, black shorts, and gray tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Emalee Stringfellow’s location is asked to call the Opelika Police Department 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
