Private school teacher earns praise from Ala. public school board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education publicly recognized and honored a teacher from a Montgomery private school Thursday.
Scott Taylor Morris received the state’s 2019 ‘History Teacher of the Year’ award. Morris teaches at Montgomery Academy and is known for making ancient times come alive for his students.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsors the award that recognizes outstanding history teachers of American history in all 50 states. Morris received a certificate and $1,000 from the institute.
Morris will now represent Alabama as the state finalist for the National History Teacher of the Year award in New York City this fall.
Dr. Eric Mackey, superintendent of Alabama’s public schools, said the board honors all teachers working to educate children in Alabama’ regardless of the school they’re employed by.
