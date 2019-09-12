River Region United Way kicks off campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way funds about 85 programs and over 40 agencies, helping around 130,000 people in our communities. It would be unable to provide that support with the money raised in the campaign.
“The campaign is extremely important because there are so many needs in our community. And without the dollars raised in our campaign, it’s impossible to meet those needs,” said River Region United Way President & CEO Jimmy Hill.
Campaign Chair Mike Hart hopes to raise $5 million.
“The need never goes away," Hart said. "Regardless of the economy, there’s always going to be the undeserved in our communities and at the United Way, we work hard to meet those goals for them.”
The campaign runs until February. You can do your part Tuesday, Sept. 17. WSFA 12 News is hosting a telethon to raise money for the River Region United Way.
