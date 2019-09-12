Rolando McClain says he’s ready for NFL comeback

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - University of Alabama alum Rolando McClain says he’s healthy, motivated, drug-free and ready for another shot in the NFL.
The Decatur High School graduate missed three NFL seasons because of a drug suspension and injuries.
McClain played his last game with the league with the Dallas Cowboys.
Before that, he played for the Oakland Raiders.
McClain was reinstated by the NFL on Aug. 30.
McClain told the Decatur Daily he and his agent are talking to several teams.
He’s been working out daily with a trainer in Huntsville.
