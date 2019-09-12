Suspect charged with murder of ASU student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in the death of Alabama State University student Alexis Moss.
Police arrested William Slater, 23, Thursday and charged him with murder.
MPD and Fire Medics responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Spruce Street Saturday at about 1:10 a.m. At the scene, police were told the victim, 19-year-old Moss, was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital, where she later died.
A second victim also was located at a local hospital. That victim received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
MPD’s investigation indicates that a large group was gathered in the 2200 block of Spruce Street. An altercation broke out during the gathering, resulting in the shooting. MPD’s investigation indicates the victims were not involved in the altercation.
MPD’s initial investigation identified Slater as a suspect.
Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
